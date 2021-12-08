Niftyx Protocol Price Down 53.5% Over Last Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and $412,787.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00220375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.