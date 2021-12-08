NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

