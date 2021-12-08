NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $76,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 965,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,824,000 after buying an additional 231,691 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.91 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

