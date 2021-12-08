NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $252.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

