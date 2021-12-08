NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 391 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,400.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

