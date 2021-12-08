Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $65.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

