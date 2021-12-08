Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.72.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 852,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after buying an additional 291,330 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.