New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NEWR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.63. 6,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

