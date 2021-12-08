New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading 5.2% Higher

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.04. 94,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

