NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,605 shares of company stock valued at $572,162. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.