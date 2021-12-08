NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.85

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 4245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 0.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 527.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 152,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.