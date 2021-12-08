Neil Hackett Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) Stock

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) insider Neil Hackett sold 5,000,000 shares of Ardiden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($38,732.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Ardiden Company Profile

Ardiden Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. It explores for gold and lithium properties. It holds 100% interests in the Seymour Lake Lithium Project and the Pickle Lake Gold Project located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Stratos Resources Limited and changed its name to Ardiden Limited in December 2014.

