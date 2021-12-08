National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 118,631 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00.

NRC opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.71.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in National Research by 55.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

