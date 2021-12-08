National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.68

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 1140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.