National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.94.

Shares of RY opened at C$130.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$130.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$102.74 and a 12-month high of C$134.23.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,355.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

