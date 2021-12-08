Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 3,151 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82.

Natera stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.63 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.