Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 21.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 80.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.70. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.90 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.09.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

