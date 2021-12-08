Narwhal Capital Management Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $284.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.59. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

