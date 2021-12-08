Narwhal Capital Management Sells 5,426 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 52.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

