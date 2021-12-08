Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at $2,025,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at $19,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nano Dimension by 604.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 459,239 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NNDM stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

