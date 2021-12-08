Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.33. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,110 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $471.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.