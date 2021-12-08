MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $13.72 on Top Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $419.89 million and $177.77 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for approximately $13.72 or 0.00026974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

