MXC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.25 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $118.66 million and $10.25 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MXC has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

