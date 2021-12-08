Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.95. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

