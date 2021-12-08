Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $658,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after buying an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.