Murphy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

