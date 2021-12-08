Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 113,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 91,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 37.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

