MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MultiPlan by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MultiPlan by 50.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 888,642 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

NYSE MPLN opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of -0.21. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

