MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,129,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

