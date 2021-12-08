MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 97,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 389,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

