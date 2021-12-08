MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 3.1% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

FTSM stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

