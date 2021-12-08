MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $593.07. The company has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.26 and its 200 day moving average is $498.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

