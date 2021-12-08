Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.20 million.

Movado Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. 5,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $428,824.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,306 shares of company stock worth $2,468,138. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

