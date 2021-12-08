Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 3.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $356.75 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.68 and a 200-day moving average of $341.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

