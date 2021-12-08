Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.