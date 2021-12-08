Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 425,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,537,000 after purchasing an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 47,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 210,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after acquiring an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $897.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Truist reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.