Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,646 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

