MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.00 ($88.76).

MOR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

MOR stock traded up €2.42 ($2.72) during trading on Friday, reaching €34.81 ($39.11). The company had a trading volume of 423,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €32.41 ($36.42) and a 52 week high of €101.90 ($114.49). The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.01 and a 200 day moving average of €50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

