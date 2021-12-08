Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.25. 167,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 130,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.