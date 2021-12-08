Morgan Stanley Sells 4,244 Shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

GLCN opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $55.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

