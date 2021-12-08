Morgan Stanley Sells 11,030 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Establishment Labs by 276.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Establishment Labs by 699.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 126,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 488.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.14. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

