Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Seaboard worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seaboard by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Seaboard by 1,047.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seaboard by 40.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seaboard news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc bought 2,415,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,879.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,870.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $81.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

