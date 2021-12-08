Morgan Stanley Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $115.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in CVS Health by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,815,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 352,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 326,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

