Morgan Stanley Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $115.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.
Shares of CVS stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in CVS Health by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,815,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 352,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 326,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
See Also: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.