Morgan Stanley Purchases 25,101 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.