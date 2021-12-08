Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,691 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth $83,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth $499,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 41.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

NYSE VGM opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.