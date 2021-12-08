Morgan Stanley Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $68.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $47.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after buying an additional 469,525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

