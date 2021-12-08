Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 5,893.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 558,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.18% of Superior Industries International worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 40,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $117.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,317 shares of company stock valued at $535,638. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

