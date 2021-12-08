Morgan Stanley Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $56.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.08 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

