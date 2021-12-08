Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Tompkins Financial worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. Research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

