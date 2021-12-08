Morgan Stanley Downgrades CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) to Underweight

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMPUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPUY opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $85.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.